IDF seizes over 150 bags of materials for making explosives in five regional divisions

A joint operation between the IDF, Border Police, and the Civil Administration, coordinated by the Shin Bet, led to the seizure of over 150 sacks of materials for making explosives on Wednesday morning.

The materials were seized from five different regional divisions under the Central Command.

The forces arrested six shop owners who sold the materials and handed them over for further investigation by the security forces. In addition, the troops arrested five wanted persons in Husan and al-Eizariya and another in Urif in Samaria. Those arrested were transferred to security force custody.