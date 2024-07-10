Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF seizes over 150 bags of materials for making explosives in five regional divisions

By MAARIV
Updated: JULY 10, 2024 16:38

A joint operation between the IDF, Border Police, and the Civil Administration, coordinated by the Shin Bet, led to the seizure of over 150 sacks of materials for making explosives on Wednesday morning.

The materials were seized from five different regional divisions under the Central Command.

The forces arrested six shop owners who sold the materials and handed them over for further investigation by the security forces. In addition, the troops arrested five wanted persons in Husan and al-Eizariya and another in Urif in Samaria. Those arrested were transferred to security force custody.

Gallant: important to seize chance for Gaza deal
By REUTERS
07/10/2024 03:32 PM
Herzi Halevi: 'IDF applying military pressure in all sorts of ways'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/10/2024 02:20 PM
Turkish party promotes bill to revoke citizenship from IDF soldiers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/10/2024 02:15 PM
Gaza death toll since Oct. 7 reaches 38,295, says Hamas-run min.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/10/2024 02:03 PM
Most Israelis support hostage deal, end of war
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/10/2024 01:42 PM
The most complete UK dinosaur in a century found on the Isle of Wight
By REUTERS
07/10/2024 12:54 PM
Gallant announces draft notices for ultra-Orthodox Jews
By REUTERS
07/10/2024 12:45 PM
Netanyahu considered making layover in Europe en route to Washington
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/10/2024 08:49 AM
IAF jets strike Hezbollah infrastructure deep in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/10/2024 07:15 AM
Democratic US Senator Michael Bennet says Biden cannot win against Trump
By REUTERS
07/10/2024 04:55 AM
Terrorists infiltrated West Bank Israeli settlement Almon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/10/2024 04:23 AM
Israeli airstrike on central Gaza kills 3 Palestinians
By MAARIV
07/10/2024 03:01 AM
Lebanon claims Israeli airstrikes on Kfar Markaba
By WALLA!
07/10/2024 02:56 AM
Oakland synagogue windows smashed twice in two weeks
By MICHAEL STARR
07/09/2024 11:56 PM
Russia begins trying to influence some US voter groups
By REUTERS
07/09/2024 09:36 PM