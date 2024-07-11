Siren tests on Thursday in select Gaza border communities

Tests of sirens by the Home Front Command will take place on Thursday at 13:05 in the area of Kibbutz Zikim and at 15:05 in the area of Moshav Tekuma, the IDF Spokesperson Unit reported.

A rising and falling siren will be heard if a real alert is activated. Concurrently, the alert will also be tested through the Home Front Command application and complementary alert systems.

For additional information, contact the Home Front Command hotline at 104.Via WhatsApp messages to 052-9104104,Visit the national portal at: oref.org.il