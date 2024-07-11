Starmer, Biden discuss Israel-Gaza, Ukraine, UK government says

Britain's new Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Joe Biden discussed their ambition for an immediate Gaza ceasefire to get hostages out, and to get humanitarian aid in, according to a UK government statement on Thursday.

The two discussed making progress toward a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The two leaders also agreed they must do whatever it takes to support Ukraine in its war with Russia, the statement added.

Starmer met Biden in the White House's Oval Office on Wednesday, where the two men also discussed UK and US ties and England's soccer win in the semi-finals of Euro 2024.

Welcoming the closer ties with Europe

Biden also told Starmer he welcomed his desire for closer ties with European counterparts. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, US President Joe Biden, Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and France's President Emmanuel Macron stand together as they attend NATO's 75th anniversary summit in Washington, US, July 10, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN)

"The President welcomed the prime minister's recent comments on establishing closer relationships with our European counterparts, as well as the UK's commitment to AUKUS," the British government said in a statement, referring to the security pact between Britain, the US, and Australia.

"They reflected that at a time when we face growing challenges across the world, we are at our strongest when we unite and work together."

Starmer was in Washington for the NATO summit, where he also met European leaders, including Germany's Olaf Scholz.

Starmer has said he wants Britain to reset relations with the European Union to improve cooperation in areas such as security and trade, seeking to dampen the rancor that stemmed from Britain's 2016 referendum to leave the bloc.

However, he has ruled out any move to rejoin the European Union's single market or customs union.