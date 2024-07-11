Jerusalem Post
Hamas claims Israel stalling hostage negotiations in official statement

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hamas claimed that Israel has been procrastinating negations regarding a hostage deal and is stalling a response out of self-interest in an official statement on Thursday afternoon.

"So far, we have not been informed by mediators of anything new regarding the negotiations, which are intended to lead to a ceasefire and a prisoner exchange," the terror organization said.

Israel "continues the policy of procrastination in order to gain time to derail the round of negotiations, as it has done in previous rounds," it added. 

