Biden: Israel and Hamas have agreed to ceasefire framework

United States President Joe Biden confirmed on Friday afternoon that, while more work is needed, Israel and the Hamas terror group have agreed on a ceasefire framework which would see the release of hostages.

Six weeks ago I laid out a comprehensive framework for how to achieve a ceasefire and bring the hostages home. There is still work to do and these are complex issues, but that framework is now agreed to by both Israel and Hamas.My team is making progress and I'm determined to… — President Biden (@POTUS) July 12, 2024

"Six weeks ago I laid out a comprehensive framework for how to achieve a ceasefire and bring the hostages home," Biden wrote. "There is still work to do and these are complex issues, but that framework is now agreed to by both Israel and Hamas.

"My team is making progress and I'm determined to get this done." A person stands on a vehicle with flags, as the families of Israeli hostages held in Gaza since October 7 set out on a protest march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in an attempt to pressure Israel's government to make a deal that will release their loved ones in Tel Aviv. July 10, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

9 months into the war

The war against Hamas has now surpassed 9 months, and some 120 hostages remain in Hamas captivity. The war against the terror group ruling the Gaza enclave has also resulted in a large amount of damage.

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry has claimed that over 38,000 Palestinians were killed since October 7. The ministry doesn't distinguish between civilian and combatant in its death count and has been accused of inflating the figure by a number of Israeli and international figures.