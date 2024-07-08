Hamas warns Gaza hostage deal talks could collapse due to IDF action

Hamas warned that the hostage deal talks held Monday in Cairo by CIA Director William Burns could collapse due to actions by the IDF and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a call with mediators, Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh said he held Netanyahu and Israel's army fully responsible for the potential collapse of negotiations, Hamas said. In a message on its Telegram channel, it warned that IDF renewed campaign in Gaza city could push mediated ceasefire talk back to square one.

A message posted there earlier in the day accused Netanyahu of “placing additional obstacles in the way of negotiations as he escalates his aggression and crimes against our people.”

Hamas stressed that it had demonstrated “flexibility and positivity to facilitate reaching an agreement to halt the Zionist aggression” in Gaza as it called on mediating countries Qatar and Egypt to stop Netanyahu’s "manipulations and crime.”

US National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby told reporters in Washington that he believed a deal was possible.

Gaps remain on both sides

“We’ve been working this very, very hard, and there are still some gaps that remain in the two sides, in the positions, but we wouldn't have sent a team over there if we didn't think that we had a shot here,” he said.