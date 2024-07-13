Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Hamas blames US for strike, denies Israel was targeting terror leaders

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hamas denied on Saturday that the strike on Khan Yunis had been an elimination attempt on Hamas leader Mohammed Deif and placed blame on the Biden administration for enabling Israeli forces to take such an action. 

"The occupation's claims about targeting leaders are false claims, and this is not the first time that the occupation has claimed to target Palestinian leaders, and their lies were later proven, and these false claims are only to cover up the scale of the horrific massacre," Hamas wrote. "This disregard for international law and treaties, and the widespread violations against defenseless civilians, would not have continued, had it not been for the support provided by the US administration to the extremist Zionist government and its terrorist army.



Related Tags
Hamas Headline
Ten Palestinians killed in Israeli attack west of Gaza city
By REUTERS
07/13/2024 02:44 PM
Gaza's Nasser hospital no longer able to function- hospital officials
By REUTERS
07/13/2024 02:29 PM
Gaza death toll since Oct. 7 reaches 38,443- Hamas-run Gaza health min.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/13/2024 02:08 PM
Hostage, Gaza ceasefire on rocks as IDF strikes major Hamas targets
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/13/2024 02:07 PM
IAF strikes Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/13/2024 12:47 PM
Colorado reports three presumptive human bird flu cases, CDC says
By REUTERS
07/13/2024 07:45 AM
IAF fighter jets intercept suspicious aerial targets
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/13/2024 04:19 AM
Hezbollah announces death of terrorist Mahdi Muhammad Khair al-Din
By MAARIV ONLINE
07/12/2024 11:47 PM
Israel Air Force strikes terror infrastructure in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/12/2024 11:45 PM
Six killed, 13 hurt in Russian attacks on Ukraine's Donetsk region
By REUTERS
07/12/2024 11:20 PM
Meta to roll back restrictions on Trump's Facebook, Instagram accounts
By REUTERS
07/12/2024 11:17 PM
US CENTCOM destroyed three vehicles in Houthi-controlled area of Yemen
By REUTERS
07/12/2024 10:44 PM
US Rep. Levin tells Biden in virtual meeting to end campaign
By REUTERS
07/12/2024 10:04 PM
US targets company developing chemical weapons for Iran, State Dept says
By REUTERS
07/12/2024 10:02 PM
Lebanese media claims Israeli strike on motorcycle
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/12/2024 07:24 PM