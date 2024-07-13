Hamas blames US for strike, denies Israel was targeting terror leaders

Hamas denied on Saturday that the strike on Khan Yunis had been an elimination attempt on Hamas leader Mohammed Deif and placed blame on the Biden administration for enabling Israeli forces to take such an action.

"The occupation's claims about targeting leaders are false claims, and this is not the first time that the occupation has claimed to target Palestinian leaders, and their lies were later proven, and these false claims are only to cover up the scale of the horrific massacre," Hamas wrote. "This disregard for international law and treaties, and the widespread violations against defenseless civilians, would not have continued, had it not been for the support provided by the US administration to the extremist Zionist government and its terrorist army.