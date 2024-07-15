British FM Lammy meets with Netanyahu, urges for 'immediate ceasefire'

The recently appointed British foreign minister David Lammy met with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday and reiterated his call for an "immediate ceasefire, the immediate release of all hostages, the protection of civilians, unfettered access to aid in Gaza, and a pathway towards a two-state solution," according to a post on his X account.

Lammy also met with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa and the PLO's secretary general, Hussein Al-Sheikh, who called on the "new British government to recognize the State of Palestine."