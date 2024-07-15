Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

British FM Lammy meets with Netanyahu, urges for 'immediate ceasefire'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JULY 15, 2024 07:49

The recently appointed British foreign minister David Lammy met with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday and reiterated his call for an "immediate ceasefire, the immediate release of all hostages, the protection of civilians, unfettered access to aid in Gaza, and a pathway towards a two-state solution," according to a post on his X account.

Lammy also met with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa and the PLO's secretary general, Hussein Al-Sheikh, who called on the "new British government to recognize the State of Palestine."

IDF soldiers exchange fire with armed Palestinians in West Bank
By AMIR BOHBOT
07/15/2024 07:21 AM
Jill Biden spoke to Melania Trump after Donald Trump shooting
By REUTERS
07/15/2024 06:31 AM
IDF raids house in Maghazi camp in central Gaza Strip
By WALLA!
07/15/2024 04:33 AM
Trump rally suspected gunman acted alone, FBI says
By REUTERS
07/14/2024 11:08 PM
Israel Police thwart assassination attempt in Ashkelon, find explosives
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2024 10:37 PM
IDF to take part in exercise in Jordan Valley on Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2024 10:15 PM
Explosion at gas storage facility in northern Lebanon, near Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2024 10:04 PM
Trump headed to RNC in Milwaukee, Wisconsin after surviving gunshot
By REUTERS
07/14/2024 09:44 PM
IDF fighter jets strike Hezbollah terror infrastructure
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2024 09:27 PM
Indictment filed against former MK Michael Ben Ari
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2024 07:10 PM
Ceremony held for departing Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2024 06:54 PM
'Hamas is eroding,' Gallant tells Israel Air Force fighter pilots
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2024 06:17 PM
Republicans work to ensure RNC convention security after Trump shooting
By REUTERS
07/14/2024 04:38 PM
Trump makes statement after assassination attempt
By REUTERS
07/14/2024 04:26 PM
East Jerusalem residents stole classified documents from IDF general
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2024 03:23 PM