Hezbollah operative arrested in Germany for buying UAV parts - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A Hezbollah operative was arrested in Germany after he was accused of buying parts for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the country for Hezbollah's use, Israeli media reported on Monday, citing the German prosecution statement. 

NATO opening liaison office in Geneva, says Swiss govt
By REUTERS
07/15/2024 05:48 PM
Trump to announce his VP pick on Monday, Fox News says
By REUTERS
07/15/2024 05:47 PM
IAF jets strike Hezbollah military buildings in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/15/2024 05:39 PM
Oil tanker seized by Iran in 2023, anchors near UAE, data shows
By REUTERS
07/15/2024 05:03 PM
Bus driver lightly injured after empty bus falls into wadi in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/15/2024 04:18 PM
Syria holds parliamentary vote: No surprises expected
By REUTERS
07/15/2024 03:29 PM
Russia's last naval patrol ship leaving Crimea, Ukraine claims
By REUTERS
07/15/2024 03:17 PM
Presidential Secret Service is confident in security for RNC
By REUTERS
07/15/2024 03:11 PM
N12 threaten to file lawsuit against Ben-Gvir son
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/15/2024 02:12 PM
Fire breaks out in Rehelim, West bank, no injuries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/15/2024 11:46 AM
Brother of hostage told he disturbs order, barred entry to Knesset
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/15/2024 11:32 AM
Car bomb kills five, injures 20 outside restaurant in Somalia
By REUTERS
07/15/2024 11:23 AM
UK maritime agency gets report of incident southwest of Yemen's Hodeidah
By REUTERS
07/15/2024 10:02 AM
Siren tests will take place in the North, Upper Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/15/2024 08:17 AM
IDF soldiers exchange fire with armed Palestinians in West Bank
By AMIR BOHBOT
07/15/2024 07:21 AM