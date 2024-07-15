A Hezbollah operative was arrested in Germany after he was accused of buying parts for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the country for Hezbollah's use, Israeli media reported on Monday, citing the German prosecution statement.
Hezbollah operative arrested in Germany for buying UAV parts - report
By REUTERS07/15/2024 05:48 PM
