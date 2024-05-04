Hezbollah's air defense system more sophisticated than Israel has previously thought

Israel has consistently targeted Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon alongside the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip. Alongside recruitment to the organization, Hezbollah also enhances its airspace with an entire air defense system dedicated to downing drones and other UAVs.

The use of drones by Hezbollah, which began already 20 years ago, came to be through its collaboration with Iran. The current and contemporary drones, which have been used in the last operations in Arab al-Aramshe, can carry about 50 kilograms of explosives and have a launch range and the ability to reach a distance of about 150 km.

Arab media reports reveal that alongside the Iranian Shahed UAV, air defense is a major factor pointing to Hezbollah's development. Apart from artificial intelligence-based missiles, Hezbollah also has missiles capable of overpowering advanced Israeli drones such as "Hermes 450" and "Hermes 900."

Systems for countering short and mid-range missiles

Another part of Hezbollah's air defense system includes the SA8 system, which includes short-range missiles that reach 2-9 k.m. and a height of up to five k.m., and the SA17 system has a 20 k.m. range. Shahed 129 UAV at the Eqtedar 40 defense exhibition in Tehran (credit: FARS MEDIA CORPORATION/CC BY 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Arab sources reported that there are still other weapons and systems that Hezbollah has not yet revealed and those that may be more important and larger in their influence and advance.