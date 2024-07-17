Released hostage Noa Argamani to join PM Benjamin Netanyahu's flight to US

The rescued Israeli hostage Noa Argamani, together with her father Yaakov, is expected to join Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's flight to the US on Sunday, according to Israeli media.

Noa Argamani, who was rescued in Operation "Arnon" about a month and a half ago, and her father will join the prime minister's flight to the United States, where he is expected to deliver a speech in Congress.

Additional representatives of hostages, including Ditza Or, the mother of Avinatan Or, Argamani's partner, will join the delegation. Representatives of families of fallen soldiers will also join the delegation.