WATCH: 'Because of Arnon, we are here': Noa Argamani thanks IDF, urges return of Hamas hostages

"Because of Arnon, we are here," Noa Argamani said in a video released by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum Saturday evening.

In the video, Argamani thanks IDF, and urges the return of the remaining 120 individuals in Hamas captivity.

"I am Noa Argamani, I was kidnapped to Gaza on the seventh of October. I was in Hamas captivity for eight months before being rescued by the security forces on June 8," Argamani began in her video.

As an only child and as a child to a mother with a terminal illness, my biggest worry in captivity was for my parents. Its a great privilege to be here after 246 days in captivity," she continued.

"It is a great privilege to be by my mother’s site after eight months of uncertainty. It's a great privilege to see my parents surrounded by so many good people. I want to thank the security forces, and our army , the soldiers, reservists, special forces and everyone who took part in the rescue operation and risked their lives so that I could return home," she said.

Noa mourns with Arnon's family

"I mourn with the family of Arnon Zamora, who fell during the rescue operation of myself and three other hostages. My heart is with his family. Arnon is the hero of Israel and because of him we are here," she added.

After this, she said that she wants to remind those watching that 120 still remain in Hamas captivity, including her partner Avinatan Or.