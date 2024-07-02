Liora Argamani, mother to rescued hostage Noa Argamani, passes away from cancer

Liora Argamani, mother to rescued hostage Noa Argamani, passed away at age 61 after a long battle with brain cancer, Hebrew media reported on Tuesday morning.

Her death was officially announced by Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center.

Liora spent her last days with her rescued daughter, who was saved last month by the IDF in Operation Arnon.

Noa had only spoken out for the first time since her rescue in a video released by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum three days prior, where she thanked the IDF and urged the return of the remaining 120 individuals in Hamas captivity. Noa Argamani, a rescued hostage embraces her father, Yakov Argamani, after the military said that Israeli forces have rescued four hostages alive from the central Gaza Strip, in Ramat Gan, Israel, in this handout image obtained by Reuters on June 8, 2024. (credit: VIA REUTERS)

This is a developing story.