Obama tells allies Biden needs to reconsider his re-election bid, WaPo reports

Former President Barack Obama has told allies in recent days that Joe Biden's path to victory has greatly diminished and he thinks the US president needs to seriously consider the viability of his candidacy, The Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing multiple people briefed on Obama's thinking.

Although he has been out of office for nearly eight years, Obama still has a significant influence within the Democratic party.

Obama has always tried to counsel his former running mate and Vice President, telling allies he feels 'protective' of Biden. While Obama has publicly praised the Biden administration throughout its term, recent events have led the former president to a reluctant conclusion. Biden's chance at re-election is slim to none.

Obama’s concerns arise amidst growing anxiety within the Democratic Party about Biden’s prospects and their potential impact on other candidates. Democratic donors, activists, and elected officials are increasingly seeking guidance from a small group of veteran leaders to navigate the crisis triggered by Biden’s poor performance in the June 27 debate.

Arguably the Democratic party's most revered figure in recent memory, Obama has attempted to maintain a lower profile, leveraging his long-time friendship with Biden. However, his role as the party leader from 2008 to 2016 has positioned him as a sounding board for concerns throughout the party.

Former Obama advisers, including his counselor David Axelrod and a group of junior aides who now run the Crooked Media podcast company, are among the most vocal Democrats expressing doubts about Biden's path to victory.

Democrats have observed a shift in national polls away from Biden since the debate, now showing him trailing in northern battleground states. Strategists are preparing for the possibility of Trump gaining another boost from his nominating convention, as he did in 2016 and 2020, coupled with a potential increase in his favorability ratings following Saturday’s assassination attempt on him.

Previously, The Washington Post reported that Obama shared concerns about Biden’s future after the debate, with the two presidents speaking shortly after. In the weeks since, Obama’s concerns about Biden’s candidacy have deepened, according to people familiar with the matter.

Obama still supports Biden

Meanwhile, some of Biden’s aides have expressed frustration with Obama’s involvement, blaming him for not maintaining party unity behind Biden. After the debate, Obama posted a supportive message for Biden on social media: “Bad debate nights happen,” Obama wrote. “Trust me, I know. But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself.”