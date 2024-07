Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on social media platform X that he had spoken with Donald Trump on Friday, congratulated him on securing the presidential nomination, condemned the assassination attempt on him, and agreed to arrange a meeting in person.

Trump said in a post on Truth Social he had a "very good call" on Friday with Zelensky.

Trump has said he will end the war in Ukraine before he even takes office in January should he win the Nov. 5 election.