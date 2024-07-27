Jerusalem Post
US condemns 'horrific' missile attack on Druze village in Israel

By REUTERS
Updated: JULY 28, 2024 04:42

The White House on Saturday condemned a missile attack on a Druze village in northern Israel, calling the strike, which killed 12 people, including children, on a soccer pitch "horrific."

Israeli authorities blamed Hezbollah for the attack and vowed to respond against the Iran-backed Lebanese group, though Hezbollah denied any responsibility.

"Our support for Israel's security is iron-clad and unwavering against all Iranian backed terrorist groups, including Lebanese Hezbollah," a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said in a statement.

