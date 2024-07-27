Eleven wounded in rocket fire in Majdal Shams area following barrage to north, MDA reports

Following the sirens in the Majdal Shams local council area, there are initial reports of 11 wounded, including five in critical condition and six in serious condition, Magen David Adom reported Saturday evening.

Alarms were activated in the Majdal Shams area in the Northern Galilee at 6:18 p.m.

The Israel Police later reported that they are dealing with a number of scenes where shrapnel fell in the North of the Golan.

Police and Northern District police detectives are now isolating the crash scene and searching for additional remains to remove further risk to the public.

Heavy barrages of rockets to the North

Heavy barrages of rockets were fired Saturday evening toward Kiryat Shmona, Tel Hai, and another barrage was fired toward the northern Golan Heights. The al-Mayadeen channel, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, reported that during the barrage, more than 50 missiles were launched toward the Northern Galilee, according to Maariv. Firefighters respond to a fire near a rocket attack from Lebanon, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, near Kiryat Shmona, northern Israel, June 14, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

The shooting was carried out in response to the elimination of four Radwan force operatives in southern Lebanon Saturday evening. These operatives included Naeem Ali Farhat and Ahmad Hikmat Musa from the Al-Bekaa region in northeastern Lebanon, Mohammed Ali Mustafa Merish from Beirut, and Hassan Al-Halal Al-Saidi from the town of Toul in southern Lebanon, Ynet reported, citing Hezbollah.

This brings the total number of the organization's fatalities since the start of the war to 383.

Searches are ongoing at the scene.