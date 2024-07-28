Live Updates
Iranian-made Hezbollah rocket kills 12 children in Majdal Shams, Israel vows 'significant response'

Netanyahu returns to Israel early • US condemns 'horrific' attack on Majdal Shams • Security cabinet to convene on Sunday

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Damage following rocket strike on soccer field in Majal Shams, July 27, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Damage following rocket strike on soccer field in Majal Shams, July 27, 2024.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Terrorists open fire on IDF post bordering Nablus, wounding soldier amid IDF op. in the area

Last Thursday, two IDF soldiers were moderately and lightly wounded by shots from a passing vehicle on Route 55.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Israeli soldiers guard while Palestinians wait at a checkpoint between Nablus and Qalqilya in the West Bank, following a terror shooting attack, July 25, 2024. (photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
Israeli soldiers guard while Palestinians wait at a checkpoint between Nablus and Qalqilya in the West Bank, following a terror shooting attack, July 25, 2024.
(photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

An IDF combat soldier was lightly injured from shrapnel this morning after terrorists opened fire upon a military outpost on the outskirts of Nablus, according to reports by Israeli media outlets. 

Hezbollah rocket of Iranian production kills 12 children in Majdal Shams, dozens wounded

According to military guidelines, the residents of several localities in the Northern Galilee were told to stay near shelters following the direct hit.

By DARCIE GRUNBLATT
Israeli rescue forces seen at the site of a Hezbollah drone attack in the druze village of Majdal Shams, July 27, 2024. (photo credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)
Israeli rescue forces seen at the site of a Hezbollah drone attack in the druze village of Majdal Shams, July 27, 2024.
(photo credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

Following a direct hit in the area of Majdal Shams, a large Druze town, on Saturday evening, twelve were killed, among them children and teenagers between the ages of 10 and 20. At least 19 were wounded to varying degrees, including six seriously injured, three moderately, and 10 lightly injured, including those suffering from anxiety attacks.

PM Netanyahu to return to Israel early following Majdal Shams rocket fatalities

Twelve people were killed, with 19 wounded to varying degrees, after a deadly rocket attack rattled a northern Israel Druze town.

By JOANIE MARGULIES, DAVID BRINN
The scene at the soccer field where a rocket crashed in Majdal Shams, July 27, 2024. (photo credit: MDA Operational Documentation)
The scene at the soccer field where a rocket crashed in Majdal Shams, July 27, 2024.
(photo credit: MDA Operational Documentation)

Israeli and world leaders reacted on Saturday to the deadly attack which killed 12 children in Majdal Shams on Saturday.

US condemns 'horrific' missile attack on Druze village in Israel

By REUTERS
By REUTERS
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The White House on Saturday condemned a missile attack on a Druze village in northern Israel, calling the strike, which killed 12 people, including children, on a soccer pitch "horrific."

IDF artillery fires at location from which rocket was launched at Majdal Shams - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

IDF artillery reportedly fired at Chebaa in southern Lebanon on Saturday, the location from which a rocket was launched at Majdal Shams earlier on Saturday, according to Israeli media, citing Lebanese reports.

Halevi: 'Significant reaction' to come, following direct hit in Majdal Shams

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said while visiting Majdal Shams early on Sunday, "We are fighting Hezbollah very determinedly," adding that the rocket fire which killed 12 children, "will result in a very, very significant reaction.

UN officials urge 'maximum restraint' on Lebanon-Israeli front

By REUTERS
By REUTERS
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The United Nations special coordinator for Lebanon and the head of a UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon urged maximum restraint on the Lebanese-Israeli border early on Sunday, after a deadly attack in the area caused tensions to spiral.

Security cabinet set to convene on Sunday at 4 p.m.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The security cabinet is set to convene at 4 p.m. at the Kirya on Sunday, Israeli media reported on Saturday. 

Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know


  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 115 hostages remain in Gaza
  • 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says