Iranian-made Hezbollah rocket kills 12 children in Majdal Shams, Israel vows 'significant response'

Israeli rescue forces seen at the site of a Hezbollah drone attack in the druze village of Majdal Shams, July 27, 2024. (photo credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

Following a direct hit in the area of Majdal Shams, a large Druze town, on Saturday evening, twelve were killed, among them children and teenagers between the ages of 10 and 20. At least 19 were wounded to varying degrees, including six seriously injured, three moderately, and 10 lightly injured, including those suffering from anxiety attacks.