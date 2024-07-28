Iranian-made Hezbollah rocket kills 12 children in Majdal Shams, Israel vows 'significant response'
Netanyahu returns to Israel early • US condemns 'horrific' attack on Majdal Shams • Security cabinet to convene on Sunday
Terrorists open fire on IDF post bordering Nablus, wounding soldier amid IDF op. in the area
Last Thursday, two IDF soldiers were moderately and lightly wounded by shots from a passing vehicle on Route 55.
An IDF combat soldier was lightly injured from shrapnel this morning after terrorists opened fire upon a military outpost on the outskirts of Nablus, according to reports by Israeli media outlets.
Hezbollah rocket of Iranian production kills 12 children in Majdal Shams, dozens wounded
According to military guidelines, the residents of several localities in the Northern Galilee were told to stay near shelters following the direct hit.
Following a direct hit in the area of Majdal Shams, a large Druze town, on Saturday evening, twelve were killed, among them children and teenagers between the ages of 10 and 20. At least 19 were wounded to varying degrees, including six seriously injured, three moderately, and 10 lightly injured, including those suffering from anxiety attacks.
PM Netanyahu to return to Israel early following Majdal Shams rocket fatalities
Twelve people were killed, with 19 wounded to varying degrees, after a deadly rocket attack rattled a northern Israel Druze town.
Israeli and world leaders reacted on Saturday to the deadly attack which killed 12 children in Majdal Shams on Saturday.
US condemns 'horrific' missile attack on Druze village in Israel
The White House on Saturday condemned a missile attack on a Druze village in northern Israel, calling the strike, which killed 12 people, including children, on a soccer pitch "horrific."
IDF artillery fires at location from which rocket was launched at Majdal Shams - report
IDF artillery reportedly fired at Chebaa in southern Lebanon on Saturday, the location from which a rocket was launched at Majdal Shams earlier on Saturday, according to Israeli media, citing Lebanese reports.
Halevi: 'Significant reaction' to come, following direct hit in Majdal Shams
IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said while visiting Majdal Shams early on Sunday, "We are fighting Hezbollah very determinedly," adding that the rocket fire which killed 12 children, "will result in a very, very significant reaction.
UN officials urge 'maximum restraint' on Lebanon-Israeli front
The United Nations special coordinator for Lebanon and the head of a UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon urged maximum restraint on the Lebanese-Israeli border early on Sunday, after a deadly attack in the area caused tensions to spiral.
Security cabinet set to convene on Sunday at 4 p.m.
The security cabinet is set to convene at 4 p.m. at the Kirya on Sunday, Israeli media reported on Saturday.
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 115 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says