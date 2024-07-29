Jerusalem Post

breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

MK Zvi Sukkot, rioters break through fence at Sde Teiman

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JULY 29, 2024 15:47

Protesters broke through the fence Monday afternoon at Sde Teiman prison near Beersheba amid riots at the prison after suspects were detained for sexual abuse of a Nukhba terrorist. The rioters at the site are chanting: "Death to terrorists" and "Death to the court."

MK Zvi Sukkot, who was originally barred from entering, was able to enter through a narrow opening in the fence. 



