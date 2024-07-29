MK Zvi Sukkot, rioters break through fence at Sde Teiman

Protesters broke through the fence Monday afternoon at Sde Teiman prison near Beersheba amid riots at the prison after suspects were detained for sexual abuse of a Nukhba terrorist. The rioters at the site are chanting: "Death to terrorists" and "Death to the court."

בפעם הראשונה כנראה בחייו המשתמט צבי סוכות בבסיס צה"ל.הגיע להמריד ולפרק את צבא העם. pic.twitter.com/DE1ta0VNYR — yayafink (יאיא פינק) (@yayafink) July 29, 2024

MK Zvi Sukkot, who was originally barred from entering, was able to enter through a narrow opening in the fence.