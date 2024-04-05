Zvi Sukkot: "After the war - we will promote settlement in the Gaza Strip"

Religious Zionist Party MK Zvi Sukkot told 103FM on Thursday that "we will advance in every possible way settlement in the Gaza Strip."

Asked for comment on the idea that the Palestinian Authority would take over control of Gaza after the war, he said, "The answer is the same - no."

"The PA is part of the problem, not part of the solution; it is the biggest supporter of terrorism against the State of Israel in the world. It didn't work out in the West Bank; there's no reason for it to happen there [in Gaza]."

"We don't believe that we have responsibility for the residents of Gaza. I can't understand this way of thinking. This is also what we must tell the world - we pulled out of Gaza in 2005; we have no responsibility for those who live there."

"Regarding the end of the war, Netanyahu says, 'As long as we are in intense fighting in Gaza, yes we do not want a humanitarian collapse in Gaza, it will stop the war for us.' But what will happen next? We should not be responsible for the residents of Gaza." OPPONENTS OF Prime Minister Ariel Sharon’s disengagement plan face IDF troops as they secure the fence of Kfar Maimon in July 2005 after police blocked them from marching to the Gush Katif communities to protest against their demolition. (credit: GIL COHEN MAGEN/REUTERS)

"All the states [of the world] are also opposed to construction in the West Bank, and in the last year, there were more construction permits in the West Bank than any other year. If all these wonderful countries want to take care of the Gazans, let them honor themselves and do it. Why force us? If now every country comes to war against the state, should we worry?" he said.

Not the PA, not Hamas

When asked who would be in charge of the Strip, Sukkot said, "I can tell you who would not be, not the PA, not Hamas, and not any other party that will commit terrorism. This will not happen. What will? If someone relevant [who will not commit terrorism] comes, let them come; at the moment, I do not know anyone relevant [who will not commit terrorism]."

"Our concern is that they don't kill us; the livelihoods of the residents of Gaza our concern is not. With all due respect, they are against us."

Finally, he clarified: "We certainly support this [settling Gaza]. From the security and ideological aspect, it is true that this war will end with Hamas and everyone realizing that Hamas has lost on an ideological level. I hope that will happen. As of now, it is not urgent; what is urgent is to win this war."

"It's not urgent at the moment; you can do it later. What is urgent is to win the war; after we win, and I say it clearly: we, the Religious Zionist Party, will advance after the war, in any way we can, the settlement of the Gaza Strip. Without settlement, there is no security, and this [war] should end with the loss of territory and an ideological loss for Hamas."

"In the middle of a war, is it right to make controversial moves in Israeli society? I think not. So we will do it after the war."