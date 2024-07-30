UK expected to ban arms sales and exports to Israel

The UK is expected to decide on a ban on arms sales to Israel within the coming month. This follows instructions for senior officials to examine evidence of possible war crimes during the Gaza conflict, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy is under pressure from Labour Party MPs to impose a complete ban on arms exports. However, government sources indicate that the process is expected to take several weeks as ministers seek to suspend export licenses for specific weapons linked to war crimes allegations.

Last year, British arms exports to Israel amounted to only £18.2 million. However, there are concerns about the impact on Britain's role in producing F-35 fighter jets, which, according to human rights organizations, were used in bombings in Gaza.