Syrian media claims Israel attacks South of country, IDF denies plans to divert troops to Beit Lid
Protesters attempt to invade IDF base | Rockets launched at northern Israel overnight
Syrian media claims Israeli missiles hit southern Syria - report
Syrian media, cited by Ynet, reported late on Monday night and early on Tuesday morning that missiles from Israel were being launched at the southern rural area of Daraa.
A later report claimed that Israel was attacking the areas of Tel Jaiba and Tel Umm Khoran.
Israel has not confirmed the reports.
This is a developing story.Go to the full article >>
‘Anyone over Trump’: Gazans lend support to Kamala Harris, fear pro-Israel Trump presidency
Kamala Harris’s notable absence from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s congressional address last week was interpreted by some in both Gaza and the West as a political statement.
Gazans are hoping Kamala Harris becomes the next president of the United States due to fears of what another 4 years with Donald Trump in the position could mean for Palestinian statehood and humanitarian aid to the enclave, according to interviews published on Saturday by Al-Monitor.
Harris’s notable absence from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s congressional address last week was interpreted by some in both Gaza and the West as a political statement.
When meeting with Netanyahu, Harris had strongly advocated for an end to the war - declaring in a televised statement “We cannot allow ourselves to become numb to the suffering, and I will not be silent.”Go to the full article >>
IDF denies troops diverted from Gaza to Beit Lid after rioters invade army base
Three battalions will be diverted to the base, instead of performing their duties in Gaza.
The IDF denied reports that two battalions from the Nahal brigade and a battalion in the 401st brigade were informed that they would be transferred to the Beit Lid army base instead of the Gaza Strip in the coming days, army radio Kan early on Tuesday morning.
The reports of a transfer came after rioters invaded the base.
The break-in on the base and the attempts to break into the military courts were defined as serious incidents. As a result of these incidents, several companies from the Israel Defense Forces were deployed in the first phase, and in the second phase, battalions will arrive to protect the Beit Lid base from disturbances.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 115 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says