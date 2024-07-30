IDF strikes Beirut: Israel targets Hezbollah commander responsible for Majdal Shams strike

A loud blast was heard, and a plume of smoke could be seen rising late on Tuesday above the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital, Beirut, a stronghold of the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah.

Two people were killed in the attack, according to Saudi news source Al-Hadath.

The city has been on edge for days ahead of an anticipated Israeli attack in retaliation for a strike on Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights that killed a dozen Druze children and teenagers.

Israel and the United States have blamed Hezbollah for the attack. Hezbollah has denied responsibility.

Strike targeted Hezbollah commander

The strike targeted a senior Hezbollah commander, whose fate is unknown, a security source said. The IDF later did confirm that they launched a strike in the city, targeting a commander who was involved in the strike that killed the 12 Druze children. People gather near a site hit by what security sources said was a strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon July 30, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Ahmed Al-Kerdi)

The name of the commander targeted is Hajj Mohsin, according to Ynet.

A correspondent for Al-Mayadeen, a source affiliated with the terrorist group, said that the strike is attributed to Israel, that the strike in the city was in a densely populated area, and that there are casualties - not clarifying if those injured are civilians or terrorists.

The correspondent also claimed that the strike was at a residential building adjacent to the Bahman Hospital.

Lebanon's state-run national news agency said the strike targeted the area around Hezbollah's Shura Council in the Haret Hreik neighborhood of the capital.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant commented on the strike on X, stating simply that "Hezbollah crossed the red line."

The United States will continue pursuing diplomacy to avert an escalation of the conflict between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah, the State Department said on Tuesday.

"We're continuing to work toward a diplomatic resolution that would allow Israeli and Lebanese civilians to return to their homes and live in peace and security. We certainly want to avoid any kind of escalation," deputy State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told a briefing.

This is a developing story.