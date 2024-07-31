German FM Baerbock urges German citizens in Lebanon to leave, Iran to deescalate

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called for all German citizens in Lebanon to leave as soon as possible in a thread on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.

In this tense situation, any decision can either ease tensions or escalate the conflict. I urge everyone, especially #Iran, to exercise restraint and de-escalate for the sake of the people in the region.

Baerbock also urged Iran to stay out of affairs for the sake of the Lebanese population.

"In this tense situation, any decision can either ease tensions or escalate the conflict. I urge everyone, especially Iran, to exercise restraint and de-escalate for the sake of the people in the region."