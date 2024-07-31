Jerusalem Post
German FM Baerbock urges German citizens in Lebanon to leave, Iran to deescalate

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called for all German citizens in Lebanon to leave as soon as possible in a thread on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.

Baerbock also urged Iran to stay out of affairs for the sake of the Lebanese population.

"In this tense situation, any decision can either ease tensions or escalate the conflict. I urge everyone, especially Iran, to exercise restraint and de-escalate for the sake of the people in the region."

Qatari PM, Iran foreign minister discuss repercussions of Haniyeh strike
By REUTERS
07/31/2024 10:03 PM
Smotrich asks whether Israel to get $5 million following Shukr's killing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2024 09:58 PM
Houthi leader: 'We will be part of the Iranian response'
By MAARIV
07/31/2024 09:30 PM
US advises citizens to 'reconsider' traveling to northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2024 09:29 PM
Galilee Formation chief: 'We are prepared very strongly'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2024 09:25 PM
Mahmoud Abbas announces day of mourning, following Haniyeh's elimination
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2024 09:23 PM
US sanctions Houthi arms suppliers and facilitators
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2024 08:56 PM
United, Delta Airlines set to halt flights to Israel starting Thursday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2024 08:50 PM
Herzog and Sandberg to speak at Jewish Federations General Assembly
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2024 08:39 PM
IAF chief: 'No point is too far for us to attack'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2024 08:30 PM
Hamas senior official says Haniyeh was hit 'directly' by missile
By REUTERS
07/31/2024 08:22 PM
Al Jazeera claims correspondent killed in Gaza City
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2024 06:54 PM
Hamas official Khalil Al-Hayya: 'Palestinian resistance to continue'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2024 05:29 PM
Halevi in North: 'We also know how to maneuver strongly'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2024 05:07 PM
Katz to foreign ministers: 'Israel not interested in all-out war'
By WALLA!
07/31/2024 04:32 PM