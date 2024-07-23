Israeli forces eliminate Hamas commander, other terror leaders in Tulkarm, West Bank - report

Al Jazeera and Hamas-affiliated media Safa reported that three terrorists were killed in the operation.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JULY 23, 2024 07:48
Israeli soldiers operate in Tulkarm, the West Bank, May 6, 2024 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF aircraft attacked armed terrorists while operating in the area of Tulkarm in the Menashe Brigade, the military reported on Tuesday. 

Al Jazeera and local Palestinian reports claimed that Ashraf Nafi, commander of the Izzadin al-Qassam brigades in Tulkarm, the military wing of Hamas, was killed. 

Palestinian media noted that both Hamas and Fatah operatives in the area were struck by the IDF.

IDF making arrests of wanted individuals during an ovenright operation in the West Bank on July 18, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
Safa, the Hamas-affiliated news network, reported that three terrorists were killed. They also claimed that the Israeli military bombed the Tulkarm camp with smoke bombs. 

This is a developing story, 



