Israeli forces eliminate Hamas commander, other terror leaders in Tulkarm, West Bank - report

IDF aircraft attacked armed terrorists while operating in the area of Tulkarm in the Menashe Brigade, the military reported on Tuesday.

Al Jazeera and local Palestinian reports claimed that Ashraf Nafi, commander of the Izzadin al-Qassam brigades in Tulkarm, the military wing of Hamas, was killed.

Palestinian media noted that both Hamas and Fatah operatives in the area were struck by the IDF.

IDF making arrests of wanted individuals during an ovenright operation in the West Bank on July 18, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Safa, the Hamas-affiliated news network, reported that three terrorists were killed. They also claimed that the Israeli military bombed the Tulkarm camp with smoke bombs.

This is a developing story,