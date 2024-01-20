IDF reserve soldiers, Border Police, and Shin Bet, all under the command of the Menashe Territorial Brigade, located over 400 explosives in the West Bank city of Tulkarm, according to a military update on Friday.

Explosives uncovered were discovered planted under roads to harm Israeli forces.

27 weapons and a lot of military equipment were confiscated during the operation. Additionally, five charge-manufacturing laboratories and four observation posts were destroyed by Israeli forces.

Footage of IDF activity can be seen below:

How many were eliminated and arrested?

Approximately 1,000 buildings were searched and hundreds of suspects were interrogated by Israeli forces. Overall, just 37 wanted persons were arrested in the city, some of them being senior members operating in terror infrastructures in Tulkarm. Explosives, weapons, and military equipment confiscated by Israeli forces in Tulkarm on January 19, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

An additional four terrorists, who threw explosives at Israeli soldiers, were eliminated by an aircraft directed by IDF's Unit 636. Advertisement

One IDF reservist was injured by enemy forces since the beginning of the operation on Wednesday. Soldiers of the reservist's battalion reached the terrorists later in the operation, eliminated, and arrested some of them. Four weapons and cartridges were found on the arrested terrorists.