Turkey, Japan urge citizens to leave Lebanon due to security risks

Turkey urged its citizens in Lebanon to leave the country if they do not need to stay, due to the possibility that the security situation there will deteriorate rapidly, its foreign ministry said late on Sunday.

Tensions have soared since the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, leader of the Palestinian group Hamas, in Tehran on Wednesday, a day after an Israeli strike in Beirut killed Fuad Shukr, a top military commander from Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

Turks in Lebanon should be cautious and should not go to Nebatiyeh, South Lebanon, Bekaa and Baalbek-Hermel governorates unless it is essential, the ministry said in a statement.

"Those who do not need to stay in Lebanon should leave Lebanon while commercial flights are still operating, if possible," it said, adding that Turks should avoid traveling to Lebanon unless essential. Smoke rises above Lebanon, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from northern Israel, July 25, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Avi Ohayon)

Other countries follow suit

The Japanese Foreign Ministry issued a travel alert on Monday urging Japanese citizens in Lebanon to evacuate the country in light of the rising tensions in the Middle East.

Earlier on Sunday, France and Italy urged their citizens in Lebanon to leave the country due to the risk of military escalation in the Middle East.