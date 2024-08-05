Inferno blaze sparked at fuel tanks at Iran-Afghanistan Dogharoun border - Tasnim

"Smoke from the fire in this economic hub is visible up to 18 kilometers away," the deputy governor of Taybad for political, security, and social affairs said.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: AUGUST 5, 2024 15:49
Fire blazing at Iran-Afghanistan Dogharoun border, August 5, 2024. (photo credit: SCREENSHOT ACCORDING TO 27A OF COPYRIGHT ACT, SCREENSHOT/X)
Fire blazing at Iran-Afghanistan Dogharoun border, August 5, 2024.
(photo credit: SCREENSHOT ACCORDING TO 27A OF COPYRIGHT ACT, SCREENSHOT/X)

Fuel tanks caught fire on Monday on Iran's side of the Iran-Afghanistan Dogharoun Special Economic Zone at the border, semi-official Iranian state Tasnim news agency reported.

"Firefighters have already been dispatched to control the fire, but the amount of damage has not yet been reported," Tasmin news agency reporter Mohammad Reza Rezaei said. 

Vehicles set on fire

Three Iranian vehicles and one Afghan vehicle allegedly were completely burnt in the fire. 

"Smoke from the fire in this economic hub is visible up to 18 kilometers away," the deputy governor of Taybad for political, security, and social affairs said. "To prevent the fire from spreading to the Dogharoun border customs areas, units stationed in this economic hub are being evacuated," he stated.

The flag of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (Taliban) is pictured from the Dogharoun border crossing between Iran and Afghanistan, Razavi Khorasan Province, Iran August 29, 2021. (credit: VIA REUTERS)
The flag of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (Taliban) is pictured from the Dogharoun border crossing between Iran and Afghanistan, Razavi Khorasan Province, Iran August 29, 2021. (credit: VIA REUTERS)

Rezaei stressed that vehicles are not allowed to enter the area.



Related Tags
Iran
fire
Afghanistan
Middle East
firefighter