Lloyd Austin, Yoav Gallant agree attack on US in Iraq is dangerous escalation

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: AUGUST 6, 2024 06:31

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant agreed in a call on Monday that the attack marked "a dangerous escalation," according to a Pentagon readout.

Defense Secretary Austin later posted on X, formerly Twitter, stating he has spoken with Defense Minister Gallant "to reaffirm US commitment to Israel’s defense from threats posed by Iran, Lebanese Hizballah, and other Iran-aligned militia groups."

Furthermore, Defense Secretary Austin informed Defense Minister Gallant "on measures to strengthen U.S. military posture in light of this escalating situation."

Reuters contributed to this article.

