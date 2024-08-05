Rockets fired at Iraq's Ain al-Asad airbase housing US forces, security sources say

Two Katyusha rockets were fired at Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base on Monday, which hosts US and other international forces in western Iraq, security sources said.

It was not clear if the attack caused any casualties or damage inside the base, the sources said.

One security source said the rockets fell inside the base.

This report comes amid rising tensions in the Middle East, as several sources believe that Iran may attack Israel as early as Monday in retaliation to recent assassinations widely attributed to Israel.

US forces have previously been targeted in the region, including three US service members killed and at least 25 wounded in a drone attack on an output in Jordan near the Syrian border in January.

The incident in Jordan was the first time that US troops had been killed by enemy fire in the Middle East since the beginning of the war in Gaza.

