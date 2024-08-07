Iranian president Pezeshkian asks supreme leader to refrain from attacking Israel - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: AUGUST 7, 2024 22:16
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iran's new president, Masoud Pezeshkian, attend an endorsement ceremony in Tehran, Iran, July 28, 2024. (photo credit: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iran's new president, Masoud Pezeshkian, attend an endorsement ceremony in Tehran, Iran, July 28, 2024.
(photo credit: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)

Iran's president, Masoud Pezeshkian, has reportedly asked the Islamic Republic's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, to refrain from attacking Israel, according to a report by Iran International on Wednesday.

Pezeshkian warned Khamenei of the potential attack's effects on his presidency, with Iran International quoting sources familiar with the development. 

Khamenei 'noncommittal'

The new Iranian president cautioned that an Israeli retaliatory attack could cripple Iran's economy, infrastructure, and even lead to the country's collapse. 

An Iranian missile is displayed during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
An Iranian missile is displayed during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Iran International said that sources familiar with the subject noted that Khamenei "remained noncommittal" during the session, "neither supporting nor opposing Pezeshkian's concerns." 



