IDF eliminates senior Hamas official Nael Sakhal in Gaza

The IDF and the Shin Bet killed a senior Hamas official in the Gaza Strip on July 24 who was involved in directing attacks in the the West Bank, the IDF reported Thursday morning.

Several days after the IDF attacked senior Hamas official Nael Sakhl, he was confirmed killed.

Sakhal had been active for over a decade in the 'West Bank Headquarters' of Hamas. He was responsible for directing terrorist activities, financing, and supplying weapons to terror cells that carried out attacks against Israelis and IDF forces in the West Bank.

Sakhl was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2003 for involvement in a suicide attack in Israel but was released to Gaza in the Gilad Schalit deal in 2011, KAN News reported.