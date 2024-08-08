Gallant: Israel must listen to Home Front Command instructions when faced with threat

Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that Israel's public must listen to Home Front Command instructions while they are faced with a psychological attempt by the enemy to sow fear in the people, Israel media reported on Thursday.

"The resilience of the Israeli public is central and allows us to make correct operational decisions," Gallant said.

"There is here a psychological attempt by the enemy to sow fear, tell stories, and terrorize. Faced with this, we need to deal with the correct things to respond to the public and, above all, to get the public to listen to the instructions of the Home Front Command."