IDF airstrike targets Hamas military headquarters in Gaza school

The IDF announced Saturday that an Israeli air force aircraft, guided by intelligence from the Military Intelligence Directorate (AMAN), Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), and the Southern Command, targeted terrorists operating in a military headquarters located within the Al-Taabin school complex near a mosque in the Dura' Tafah area on Saturday morning.

The headquarters was used by Hamas terrorists for shelter and to plan and advance terror activities against IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians.

The school had been sheltering civilians, the IDF said, while adding that it took measures to minimize the impact of the strike on that population.

Prior to the strike, extensive measures were taken to minimize the risk to Gazan civilians, including the use of precision-guided munitions, predictive means, and intelligence information, according to the statement.

"The terrorist organization Hamas systematically violates international law by operating from civilian shelters and using the population as human shields for its terror activities," the statement concluded.

Hamas has been frequently criticized and recorded using civilian infrastructure as a shield for its terrorist activities both during the war and predating it. Only 4 days ago, Israel eliminated a Hamas commander using a Gazan school for cover.

Hamas's claims on the strike

"The Israeli strikes targeted the displaced people while performing Fajr (dawn) prayers, a matter led to a rapid increase in the number of casualties," the Hamas media office said in a statement.

Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that over 100 people were killed in the strike.