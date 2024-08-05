Jerusalem Post
IDF kills Hamas terrorist Jaber Aziz, commander of a Hamas battalion, while hiding in a school

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF struck Hamas terrorist Jaber Aziz, Commander of Hamas's Al-Furqan Battalion, and several other terrorists who were operating in a Hamas command and control center that was embedded within the "Hassan Salame" and "Nasser" schools in Gaza City on Sunday, the IDF reported Monday evening.

Aziz was in this role since 2020, and was previously the Deputy Commander of the Al-Furqan Battalion, Deputy Commander of the Zaytun Battalion, and the Commander of the Zaytun Battalion.

Aziz played a significant role in planning the October 7 attack and led the preparations and training of the Al-Furqan Battalion. He also infiltrated Gaza border communities on October 7.

He has been responsible for directing numerous terror attacks against the IDF and Israel throughout the war. Aziz was a key operative in Hamas' Gaza Brigade. His elimination significantly degrades the capabilities of the Hamas terrorist organization, according to the IDF.



