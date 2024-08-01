Jerusalem Post
IDF troops destroy terror infrastructure in Rafah and central Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel Air Force, in a joint operation with the Southern Command, destroyed on Thursday missiles ready for use located in Khan Yunis, in the Gaza Strip, the military said.

In the past day, Air Force aircraft and fighter jets attacked some 35 terror targets in Gaza, including armed terror cells, military structures, and other terrorist infrastructure, the military added.

IAF strikes a Khan Yunis missile launcher. August 1, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

In Tel al-Sultan in the Rafah area, troops destroyed a booby-trapped building used by Hamas terrorists. 

In central Gaza, troops of the 252nd Division targeted terrorist infrastructure.



