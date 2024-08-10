Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

'Shameful concentration camp': Albanese renews accusations of Israeli genocide in Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese renewed her accusations against the Jewish state, claiming in an X, formerly Twitter, post on Saturday that "Israel is genociding the Palestinians."

"Gaza: In the largest and most shameful concentration camp of the 21st century, Israel is genociding the Palestinians one neighborhood at the time, one hospital at the time, one school at the time, one refugee camp at the time, one 'safe zone' at the time," the UN official wrote. "With US and European weapons. And amid the indifference of all "civilised nations". May the Palestinians forgive us for our collective inability to protect them, honoring the most basic meaning of intl law."

Her comments followed an IAF airstrike on a Hamas military HQ in a Gazan school. The IDF estimated some 20 terrorists were killed, while Palestinian reports claimed over 100 Palestinians were killed.



Related Tags
United Nations Headline
Gaza death toll since Oct. 7 reaches 39,790 - Hamas health min.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/10/2024 01:48 PM
Israeli Olympians finish 26th, 31st, 44th in Men's Marathon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/10/2024 12:16 PM
Egypt says Israel lacks political will to end Gaza war
By REUTERS
08/10/2024 09:47 AM
US says it destroyed Houthi missile launcher in Yemen
By REUTERS
08/10/2024 05:49 AM
US troops attacked in Syria, no initial reports of injuries
By REUTERS
08/10/2024 04:05 AM
Blinken tells Gallant that escalations in Middle East serve no one
By REUTERS
08/10/2024 02:52 AM
US says El Chapo's son surrendered but El Mayo taken against his will
By REUTERS
08/10/2024 02:46 AM
Algeria's Khelif delights fans by winning gold amid gender dispute
By REUTERS
08/10/2024 01:07 AM
Illinois sheriff, whose deputy was charged in Sonya Massey shooting
By REUTERS
08/10/2024 12:54 AM
UK concerned by Israel canceling accreditation of Norwegian diplomats
By REUTERS
08/10/2024 12:04 AM
IAEA head urges Ukraine, Russia to show restraint in Kursk region
By REUTERS
08/09/2024 11:26 PM
US shared information with Austria to foil threats to Swift concert
By REUTERS
08/09/2024 09:22 PM
Biden will not let 'extremists' push Gaza talks off, White House says
By REUTERS
08/09/2024 09:20 PM
Extremist settlers attack Israeli-Arab women, children in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2024 09:11 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah launchers in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2024 08:54 PM