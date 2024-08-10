'Shameful concentration camp': Albanese renews accusations of Israeli genocide in Gaza

United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese renewed her accusations against the Jewish state, claiming in an X, formerly Twitter, post on Saturday that "Israel is genociding the Palestinians."

Gaza: In the largest and most shameful concentration camp of the 21st century, Israel is genociding the Palestinians one neighborhood at the time, one hospital at the time, one school at the time, one refugee camp at the time, one 'safe zone' at the time. With US and European… https://t.co/bHmrFbySYi — Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur oPt (@FranceskAlbs) August 10, 2024

Her comments followed an IAF airstrike on a Hamas military HQ in a Gazan school. The IDF estimated some 20 terrorists were killed, while Palestinian reports claimed over 100 Palestinians were killed.