Fires break out in North due to interceptions of drones, rockets

Shrapnel from interceptions of several drones and rockets caused five fires to break out in the Upper Galilee and the Golan, according to the Northern District Fire and Rescue Services, following several hostile aircraft alerts and rocket sirens across the Galilee and Upper Galilee Saturday evening.

Drone infiltration alerts sounded in Safed, Rosh Pina, Hatzor HaGlilit, Tuba-Zanghariya, Kfar Hanassi, Almagor, Amnun, Mahanayim, Amiad, and several other localities.

Rocket alert sirens sounded in Rosh Pina, Ramot Naftali, and Yiftah.

At the same time as the series of alarms heard throughout the Upper Galilee, the Israel Air Force began attacking Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, Ynet reported. An Israeli anti missile system intercept drones fired from Lebanon over the Upper Galilee, on August 10, 2024. (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

Situation assessment

On Friday, Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi visited the Northern Region Base of the Intelligence Directorate (J2) with the Northern Command Commanding Officer, Maj.-Gen. Ori Gordin, and received an overview of the intelligence assessment in the northern arena.

After that, they toured the Northern Command Headquarters and the two discussed the IDF's preparedness and readiness in the area.