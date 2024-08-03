Iran warns Hezbollah to deliberately targeting civilians in response to Shukr assassination

The Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations told CBS News in an exclusive on Friday that the Iran-backed terror group Hezbollah would begin deliberately targeting Israeli civilians - claiming that it had not done so until now.

Hezbollah has reportedly decided to increase its targets in attacks in response to the assassination of its commander, Fuad Shukr.

"Until now, Hezbollah and the regime have, in an unwritten understanding, practically adhered to certain limits in their military operations, meaning that confining their actions to border areas and shallow zones, targeting primarily military objectives," a spokesperson from the delegation told CBS News. "However, the regime's attack on Dahieh in Beirut and the targeting of a residential building marked a deviation from these boundaries. We anticipate that, in its response, Hezbollah will choose both broader and deeper targets, and will not restrict itself solely to military targets and means."

While Greek media reported on Friday that it had been warned by foreign intelligence to prepare for attacks on Israeli interests in the country, Iran's mission told CBS News that Hezbollah would attack Israeli civilians only within Israeli territory.

Earlier this week, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was eliminated in an Iranian guest house. While Israel has not claimed responsibility for the attack, Iran has threatened to retaliate. This retaliation is predicted to come alongside attacks from Iran-backed terror groups in the region.

An Israeli official confirmed to CBS News that while Iran's April 13 attack was thwarted, Israel was anticipating a "more aggressive" retaliation this time around - a retaliation which could extend to Israeli interests abroad.