Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Iran warns Hezbollah to deliberately targeting civilians in response to Shukr assassination

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: AUGUST 3, 2024 08:56

The Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations told CBS News in an exclusive on Friday that the Iran-backed terror group Hezbollah would begin deliberately targeting Israeli civilians - claiming that it had not done so until now. 

Hezbollah has reportedly decided to increase its targets in attacks in response to the assassination of its commander, Fuad Shukr.

"Until now, Hezbollah and the regime have, in an unwritten understanding, practically adhered to certain limits in their military operations, meaning that confining their actions to border areas and shallow zones, targeting primarily military objectives,"  a spokesperson from the delegation told CBS News. "However, the regime's attack on Dahieh in Beirut and the targeting of a residential building marked a deviation from these boundaries. We anticipate that, in its response, Hezbollah will choose both broader and deeper targets, and will not restrict itself solely to military targets and means."

While Greek media reported on Friday that it had been warned by foreign intelligence to prepare for attacks on Israeli interests in the country, Iran's mission told CBS News that Hezbollah would attack Israeli civilians only within Israeli territory. 

Earlier this week, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was eliminated in an Iranian guest house. While Israel has not claimed responsibility for the attack, Iran has threatened to retaliate. This retaliation is predicted to come alongside attacks from Iran-backed terror groups in the region. 

An Israeli official confirmed to CBS News that while Iran's April 13 attack was thwarted, Israel was anticipating a "more aggressive" retaliation this time around - a retaliation which could extend to Israeli interests abroad. 

Blinken speaks with Venezuela opposition leaders, State Dept says
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/03/2024 05:38 AM
Hunter Biden to be sentenced on Nov. 13 after conviction on gun charges
By REUTERS
08/03/2024 05:26 AM
Intel set to fire 15,000 employees after devastating 2024 revenue
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/03/2024 04:46 AM
Pentagon chief revokes plea deal with three Sept. 11 suspects
By REUTERS
08/03/2024 03:41 AM
Wizz Air cancels all flights to and from Israel amid security fears
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/03/2024 01:12 AM
More than 50 US lawmakers, 21 states back DOJ in TikTok lawsuit
By REUTERS
08/03/2024 12:45 AM
Man seriously injured in criminal shooting in downtown Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/02/2024 10:35 PM
Syrian air defense fires at Israeli plane in North Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/02/2024 09:48 PM
Kamala Harris to become Democratic nominee
By REUTERS
08/02/2024 08:33 PM
Ten rockets launched from Gaza towards border communities, none injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/02/2024 07:41 PM
Dutch airline KLM cancels flights to Tel Aviv until Oct 26
By REUTERS
08/02/2024 07:04 PM
IDF hits Hezbollah targets in Southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/02/2024 06:31 PM
Liberman: I have no intention to join the coalition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/02/2024 05:23 PM
France advises its citizens to leave, avoid traveling to Iran
By REUTERS
08/02/2024 03:46 PM
Hezbollah evacuates military equipment from Beirut in case of escalation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/02/2024 03:06 PM