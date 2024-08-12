Jerusalem Post
EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell slams Itamar Ben-Gvir for war crimes incitement

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell criticized National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday overnight.

In his post, Borrell wrote, "While the world pushes for a ceasefire in Gaza, Min. Ben-Gvir calls for cutting fuel & aid to civilians."

He then likened Ben-Gvir's comments to Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's earlier comments justifying blocking humanitarian aid to Gaza, stating these statements are "an incitement to war crimes."

Borrel urged the Israeli government to "unequivocally distance itself from these incitements... and engage in good faith in the negotiations."

