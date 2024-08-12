EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell slams Itamar Ben-Gvir for war crimes incitement

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell criticized National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday overnight.

In his post, Borrell wrote, "While the world pushes for a ceasefire in Gaza, Min. Ben-Gvir calls for cutting fuel & aid to civilians."

While the World pushes for a ceasefire in #Gaza, Min. Ben Gvir calls for cutting fuel & aid to civilians.Like Min. Smotrich sinister statements, this is an incitement to war crimes. Sanctions must be on our EU agenda.I support UN @Volker_Turk in his strong condamnations. 1/2 — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) August 11, 2024

He then likened Ben-Gvir's comments to Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's earlier comments justifying blocking humanitarian aid to Gaza, stating these statements are "an incitement to war crimes."

Borrel urged the Israeli government to "unequivocally distance itself from these incitements... and engage in good faith in the negotiations."