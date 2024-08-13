Hamas 'does not refuse' to participate in next round of ceasefire talks - report

Hamas is not refusing to participate in ceasefire talks, but feels the current situation does not require a new round of negotiations, Hamas officials told UK-based Arabic paper Asharq Al-Awsat on Tuesday.

Hamas officials said that "mediators are pressuring Hamas leadership to participate in the round of meetings expected to take place this weekend, in order to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and an exchange of prisoners."

The officials said it was not new talks that were needed, but for negotiators "to move forward with the terms Hamas had already agreed to - and which Israel rejected."