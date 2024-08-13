Jerusalem Post
Hamas 'does not refuse' to participate in next round of ceasefire talks - report

By MAARIV

Hamas is not refusing to participate in ceasefire talks, but feels the current situation does not require a new round of negotiations, Hamas officials told UK-based Arabic paper Asharq Al-Awsat on Tuesday. 

Hamas officials said that "mediators are pressuring Hamas leadership to participate in the round of meetings expected to take place this weekend, in order to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and an exchange of prisoners."

The officials said it was not new talks that were needed, but for negotiators "to move forward with the terms Hamas had already agreed to - and which Israel rejected."

UKMTO reports incident northwest of Yemen's Hodeidah
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 06:23 AM
Blinken scheduled to travel to the Middle East Tuesday night
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 03:31 AM
UK maritime agency reports incident southwest of Yemen's Hodeidah
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 02:39 AM
Violent altercation between IDF forces and Palestinians in Ramallah
By WALLA!
08/13/2024 02:22 AM
FBI says it is investigating hack of Trump campaign blamed on Iran
By REUTERS
08/12/2024 11:45 PM
5.04 magnitude earthquake hits California
By REUTERS
08/12/2024 10:47 PM
Grenade shrapnel wounds two Border Police officers at Cave of Patriarchs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/12/2024 08:40 PM
Hagari: ‘No change in guidelines’ for civilians amid Iranian threat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/12/2024 08:34 PM
US concerned Iran plans to deliver ballistic missiles to Russia
By REUTERS
08/12/2024 07:29 PM
Hezbollah targets Upper Galilee throughout Monday, IDF strikes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/12/2024 07:09 PM
Teenage boys create fake nude images of at least ten girls using AI
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/12/2024 06:47 PM
Chief of Staff Halevi holds situational assessment for all war fronts
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/12/2024 05:49 PM
Germany urges Iran to avoid Middle East escalation
By REUTERS
08/12/2024 04:52 PM
Turkey pleased with F-16 jets deal with US, defense minister says
By REUTERS
08/12/2024 04:50 PM
Greek wildfire spreads to edge of Athens; towns, hospitals evacuated
By REUTERS
08/12/2024 04:10 PM