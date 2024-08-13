Jerusalem Post
IDF tells Gazans near Khan Yunis to evacuate ahead of military operations

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Residents of Bani Suheila and other neighborhoods near Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip were told to evacuate the area, the IDF spokesperson in Arabic, Avichay Adraee, announced on Tuesday. 

In the statement, residents of blocks 45, 50, 219, and 220 were warned that the IDF would operate against terrorists in the area and recommended to move urgently towards the nearest humanitarian zone. 

