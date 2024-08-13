IDF tells Gazans near Khan Yunis to evacuate ahead of military operations

Residents of Bani Suheila and other neighborhoods near Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip were told to evacuate the area, the IDF spokesperson in Arabic, Avichay Adraee, announced on Tuesday.

#عاجل ‼️ نداء الى كل السكان المتواجدين في بلوكات 45, 50, 219, 220 في بني سهيلا وحارة المحطة:⭕️على خلفية اطلاق قذائف صاروخية بشكل متواصل من قبل حماس والمنظمات الارهابية من مناطقكم سيعمل جيش الدفاع بقوة ضد العناصر لارهابية فورًا ⭕️من أجل أمنكم، انتقلوا بشكل عاجل الى المنطقة… pic.twitter.com/ms1t9Ntw8W — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) August 13, 2024

In the statement, residents of blocks 45, 50, 219, and 220 were warned that the IDF would operate against terrorists in the area and recommended to move urgently towards the nearest humanitarian zone.