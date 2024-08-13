Pro-Palestinian protesters block 405 freeway in West Los Angeles

A group of 50 pro-Palestinian protesters briefly shut down the 405 freeway in West Los Angeles on Tuesday morning, leading to massive traffic buildup, according to the LA Times.

Breaking: Pro-Palestine protesters have shut down the freeway in LA. All cars are stopped due to 50 activists blocking vehicles.Last time they shut down a bridge, someone missed an appointment for a brain tumor removal, and a disabled child was sent to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/1VGeyuk0uj — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) August 13, 2024

The protesters sat in lanes blocking the freeway during rush hour, calling for the US to end its support to Israel.

The demonstration was cleared in under 30 minutes, with several of the protesters being detained, the LA Times reported.