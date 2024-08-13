Jerusalem Post
Pro-Palestinian protesters block 405 freeway in West Los Angeles

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A group of 50 pro-Palestinian protesters briefly shut down the 405 freeway in West Los Angeles on Tuesday morning, leading to massive traffic buildup, according to the LA Times.

The protesters sat in lanes blocking the freeway during rush hour, calling for the US to end its support to Israel.

The demonstration was cleared in under 30 minutes, with several of the protesters being detained, the LA Times reported.

