IDF eliminates one terrorist, seize weapons in northern West Bank

By AMIR BOHBOT
Updated: AUGUST 14, 2024 08:40

IDF troops targeted a group of terrorists in Tubas in the northern West Bank, IDF Arab media spokesperson Avichay Adraee posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday morning.

In his post, Adraee wrote that "security forces have begun an operation to thwart terrorist activities in the villages of Tubas and Tammun in the Jordan Valley."

He further wrote that the one terrorist was eliminated and others were wounded during clashes. Additionally, several suspects were arrested and weapons were seized.

This is a developing story.



