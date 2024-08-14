IDF eliminates one terrorist, seize weapons in northern West Bank

IDF troops targeted a group of terrorists in Tubas in the northern West Bank, IDF Arab media spokesperson Avichay Adraee posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday morning.

In his post, Adraee wrote that "security forces have begun an operation to thwart terrorist activities in the villages of Tubas and Tammun in the Jordan Valley."

#عاجل باشرت قوات الأمن عملية لاحباط الأنشطة الإرهابية في قريتيْ طوباس وطمون في منطقة الأغوار. حتى الان قضت القوات على مخرب واحد وأصابت آخرين خلال اشتباكات. كما أعتقلت القوات عددًا من المطلوبين وصادرت وسائل قتالية. تواصل قوات الأمن العمل في المنطقة. — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) August 14, 2024

He further wrote that the one terrorist was eliminated and others were wounded during clashes. Additionally, several suspects were arrested and weapons were seized.

This is a developing story.