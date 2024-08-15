Hagari: No change to Home Front Command instructions, IDF ready for all attacks

IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a Thursday night statement to the media that there are no changes to the current Home Front Command instructions as the IDF continues to prepare for attacks on all fronts.

"There are no changes to the home front command instructions, and we will update right away when there will be. We are prepared at peak readiness." Hargari said. Furthemore, he emphazied that the IDF is working around the clock to fight against Hamas and attacks on all fronts.

"The IDF is continuing to fight Gaza and has killed over 17,000 terrorists," Hagari added. "The goal of the war is to return the 115 hostages, and it stands before our eyes all the time. We are working with all the security agencies to create the conditions for their return."