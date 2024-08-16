Qatar PM holds call with Iran Foreign Minister on deal progress

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani held a phone call with the acting Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, All Bagheri Kani, regarding regional developments and cooperation between the two countries, on Thursday.

According to a statement from the Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the phone call dealt with the latest developments regarding a hostage and ceasefire deal, as well as unspecified cooperation and maintaining of the relations between the two countries.

Qatari spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al-Ansari, has announced that the negotiations will resume on Friday.