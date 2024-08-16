Millions in the Netherlands support Israel against terror, Geert Wilders states

Geert Wilders told Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant that millions of Dutch people stood with Israel against regional terror groups, the Dutch Party for Freedom founder and leader stated in a Friday post to X, formerly Twitter.

"Just had a [phone] conversation with Israeli Minister of Defense @yoavgallant and told him millions of people in The Netherlands support #Israel against the terrorism of Hamas, Hezbollah, Islamic Jihad and certainly the dark + evil forces of Iran. I wished him strength," Wilders wrote.