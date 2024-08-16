Jerusalem Post
Millions in the Netherlands support Israel against terror, Geert Wilders states

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Geert Wilders told Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant that millions of Dutch people stood with Israel against regional terror groups, the Dutch Party for Freedom founder and leader stated in a Friday post to X, formerly Twitter.

"Just had a [phone] conversation with Israeli Minister of Defense @yoavgallant and told him millions of people in The Netherlands support #Israel against the terrorism of Hamas, Hezbollah, Islamic Jihad and certainly the dark + evil forces of Iran. I wished him strength," Wilders wrote.

IDF finds surveillance drone near Druze village Beit Jann
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2024 04:20 PM
Irish police investigating if stabbing of army chaplain was terrorism
By REUTERS
08/16/2024 04:04 PM
UK condemns West Bank attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians
By REUTERS
08/16/2024 03:34 PM
Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 strikes Jordan-Syria border, GFZ says
By REUTERS
08/16/2024 01:44 PM
Woman stabbed near Bilu intersection, investigation of domestic violence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2024 01:18 PM
Belarus warns of high chance of armed provocation from Ukraine
By REUTERS
08/16/2024 12:23 PM
Russia destroys Ukrainian unit armed with NATO weapons in Kursk region
By REUTERS
08/16/2024 11:15 AM
IDF continues operations in Gaza Strip with airstrikes, tunnels exposed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2024 10:06 AM
UK police charge two after investigation into right-wing terrorism
By REUTERS
08/16/2024 09:46 AM
Russia blames US for Nord Stream attack, vows retaliation
By REUTERS
08/16/2024 08:14 AM
US forces destroy Houthi control station in Yemen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2024 06:58 AM
US condemns attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians
By REUTERS
08/16/2024 04:17 AM
Eastern Taiwan rattled by second quake, no immediate reports of damage
By REUTERS
08/16/2024 02:55 AM
Mediators concluded 'constructive' day of discussions on Gaza ceasefire
By REUTERS
08/16/2024 01:08 AM
Qatar PM holds call with Iran Foreign Minister on deal progress
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2024 12:19 AM