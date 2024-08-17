Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Iran vows retaliation for assassination of Hamas leader in Tehran

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister, Ali Bagheri Kani, has announced that the Islamic Republic reserves the right to a "legitimate response" following the assassination of Hamas Political Leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. This statement, published by the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Saturday, marks a potential escalation in the already tense relations between Iran and Israel.

Bagheri Kani accused what he referred to as the “Zionist regime” of carrying out the assassination on July 31, just a day after Haniyeh attended the inauguration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. In a phone conversation with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Bagheri Kani emphasized that Iran’s response would be in line with what it sees as its "inherent and legitimate rights."

“The Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its inherent and legitimate right to respond to the crime of the Zionist regime,” Bagheri Kani said, according to a report by the Iranian state news agency IRNA. He also condemned Israel, labeling it a "Tel Aviv-based criminal gang," and criticized the United States for supporting Israel’s military actions in Gaza, accusing Washington of complicity in what he described as “genocide” against Palestinians

