Iran on diplomatic offensive against Israel in NY, MidEast - analysis

Iran’s acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani is on a diplomatic offensive in New York at the United Nations, while Iran’s president is also shoring up his alliances and partnerships in the region. Kani met with his Lebanese counterpart Bou Habib on Wednesday evening in New York.

Iran’s President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian also reached out to Qatar this week. He discussed bilateral cooperation between the two countries. “Cooperation between Iran and Qatar has numerous mutual benefits for both sides, and I will seriously pursue the development of relations”, Pezeshkian told the Emir of Qatar.

Doha hosts Hamas and Iran backs Hamas. “The Iranian president-elect also said that Tehran and Doha share common views, with the two maintaining that dialog is the only successful way to expand cooperation that fosters regional stability and development as well,” Iran’s IRNA reported.

Meanwhile in New York at the UN, according to Iranian state media “Bagheri called the continuation of talks and consultation with the Lebanese authorities one of the important priorities of Iran and emphasized his country’s strong support for Lebanon's stability and security.” Iran's President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian speaks during a gathering with his supporters at the shrine of Iran's late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in south of Tehran, Iran July 6, 2024. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA/REUTERS)

'Hezbollah offensive is due to Israel war in Gaza'

Iran underlined how important attacks on Israel are from Lebanon. It called this “supporting the resistance in Palestine.” Iran’s foreign minister also said that his country was trying to “prevent the expansion of the war in the region.” This was a strange comment, considering Iran has pushed Hezbollah in Lebanon to continue attacks on Israel. Habib praised “Iran's support for the stability and security of Lebanon.” Habib also said, “we are looking for peace and stability in the region, and in addition to ending the war against Gaza, efforts should be made to eliminate the risk of expanding the scope of the war in the region."

Kani also called on the UN Security Council to take measures to force Israel to "immediately and unconditionally" end its attacks in Gaza. He made the comments on Wednesday in a meeting called by Russia. Russia, China, Turkey and Iran have backed Hamas after the October 7 attacks. “I would like to thank the Russian Federation for organizing this timely open debate,” Kani said.

“The Israeli regime has destroyed over 80% of residential areas and all infrastructure, including hospitals, mosques, churches, educational centers, and historical sites in Gaza,” Kani said.

The Iranian diplomat also gave an interview to CNN where he “reiterated his country’s pledge to use domestic and international legal and judicial frameworks and mechanisms to execute justice on the perpetrators of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani,” IRNA reported.

He spoke with CNN's Fareed Zakaria. “Everyone knows the conflict in southern Lebanon is rooted in the Zionist crimes in Gaza. Over the past 9 months, due to the continuation of crimes and genocide, regional resistance fronts have become active against the Zionists. Therefore, whenever the Zionist crime in Gaza ends, it is obvious that it can be expected that the resistance will not take action in other areas,” Bagheri Kani said.

This is the usual line regarding Hezbollah’s nine months of attacks on Israel. Iran sought after October 7 to begin a multi-front war in the region against Israel.