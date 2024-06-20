Iran’s acting FM to arrive in Qatar to bolster regime's influence

Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister, Ali Bagheri Kani, went to Qatar to meet with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. This is important for Iran and its regional influence.

Doha is a friend of Tehran, and Iran also goes to Doha to meet with Hamas leaders who reside there. Hamas and Iraq are continuing to exploit the October 7 attack to gain more influence in the region and seek to isolate Israel. Qatar is a major-non NATO ally of the US.

Iran seeks to build up its alliance system

Iran’s acting foreign minister is working at a fast pace in the region to shore up Iran’s alliance system. He has been holding numerous meetings and seeking to pick up where his predecessor left off after his predecessor was killed in a helicopter crash. Former Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian died in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran on May 19.

Iran and Qatar have excellent relations, the diplomats said, according to Iran’s IRNA government media. “On regional issues, Bagheri Kani said that all potential should be used to halt the Israeli genocide in Gaza and support the oppressed Palestinians. Iran's acting foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani and Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein (not pictured) hold a joint news conference in Baghdad, Iraq June 13, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/THAIER AL-SUDANI)

He went on to say that the Islamic Republic will undoubtedly follow its policy on strengthening ties with neighbors in line with the priority set by late former President Ebrahim Raisi,” the report said.

The Qataris said they hoped that Tehran and Doha could boost cooperation. “The Qatari minister also touched on Gaza and said the situation there remained critical, then he called for continuation of consultations between Doha and Tehran to help ensure regional stability and security,” IRNA reported.

Bagheri Kani also put out a statement on June 18 praising his predecessor for the role that Amirabdollahian played in the region and the “art of diplomacy” that Amirabdollahian used. “The fact that resistance at the regional level became a norm in regional relations was the art of Iranian diplomacy, which was able to institutionalize it in the regional atmosphere and international relations, Bagheri Kani said, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the cabinet session, on Wednesday,” IRNA noted.

Forming an alliance of proxies in the Middle East

This is important because it shows how much Iran’s foreign policy has knitted together an alliance of proxies in the region. Iran’s foreign minister has appeared to work more closely with the IRGC so that the two nexus of Iran’s arms in the region now work together on policies.

The IRGC has historically played a major role in backing groups like Hezbollah, the Houthis, and militias in Iraq and Syria.

The IRGC is also viewed as a terrorist group by the US and Canada. “Field and diplomacy should always be supportive of each other, which was established in various issues in the government of President Raisi,” IRNA said. This phrasing using the term “field” appears to relate to the IRGC, although the report did not mention it directly.